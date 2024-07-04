Vincent Roche Sells 10,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $230.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Analog Devices's revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

