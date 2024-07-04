Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $268.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.58 and its 200-day moving average is $273.69. The stock has a market cap of $491.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.68 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

