Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.24. 4,667,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 27,851,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

