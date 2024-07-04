Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Down 7.1% in June

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 719,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 50.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% in the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,297,000 after buying an additional 260,091 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth about $964,000. Regal Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 361.7% in the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 61,746 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 207.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HCC stock opened at $73.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

