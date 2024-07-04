Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $191.00 at CIBC

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.69.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $177.49 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $177.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $592,392,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Waste Connections by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Waste Connections by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after acquiring an additional 74,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Waste Connections by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 37,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

