Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 6,625 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 6,625 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $336,152.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,239 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,306.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, Thomas Netzer sold 4,255 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $276,660.10.

Wayfair Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of W opened at $51.44 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wayfair

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.