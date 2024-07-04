Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Jon Blotner Sells 4,801 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Jon Blotner sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $244,610.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 15th, Jon Blotner sold 4,144 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $250,794.88.

On Thursday, April 4th, Jon Blotner sold 3,022 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $196,248.68.

Wayfair Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE W opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $90.71.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $1,548,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $3,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wayfair from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

