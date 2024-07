Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Jon Blotner Sells 4,801 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Jon Blotner sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $244,610.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jon Blotner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Monday, April 15th, Jon Blotner sold 4,144 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $250,794.88.

On Thursday, April 4th, Jon Blotner sold 3,022 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $196,248.68.

Wayfair Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE W opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $90.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $1,548,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $3,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wayfair from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on W

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.