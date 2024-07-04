Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,375 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,322,000 after acquiring an additional 62,686 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $18,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 611.2% during the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45,442 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $341.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.80 and its 200-day moving average is $299.24. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.38 and a one year high of $342.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

