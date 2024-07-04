Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.2 %

XBJL stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.46.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.