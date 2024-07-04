Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 148.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 73,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,514,000 after purchasing an additional 743,882 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 831.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

