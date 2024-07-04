Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIA opened at $68.99 on Thursday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.