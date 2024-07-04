Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 306.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,243 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992,413 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of NU by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $209,534,000. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,633,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NU shares. Barclays initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

