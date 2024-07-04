Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $128.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.62.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

