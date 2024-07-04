Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 33,870 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 55,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.