Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

