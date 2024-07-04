Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

DFEM stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

