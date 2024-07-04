Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,969 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 830.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 82,736 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 16.7% in the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 56,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 58,129 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $738.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

