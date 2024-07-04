Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,817 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDIV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1,034.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $62.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.76.
SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
