Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 12,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IYR stock opened at $87.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

