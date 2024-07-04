Wilmington (LON:WIL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $355.71

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 355.71 ($4.50) and traded as high as GBX 388 ($4.91). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.68), with a volume of 26,127 shares trading hands.

Wilmington Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 380.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 355.71. The stock has a market cap of £331.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Wilmington Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.