WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GTR opened at $23.94 on Thursday. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $63.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Target Range Fund
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Target Range Fund
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.