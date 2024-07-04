WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTR opened at $23.94 on Thursday. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $63.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund ( NASDAQ:GTR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.68% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

