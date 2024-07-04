Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $367.55

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.55 ($4.65) and traded as low as GBX 362.25 ($4.58). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.68), with a volume of 23,857 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.58) price target on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
Wynnstay Group Stock Performance
Wynnstay Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,666.67%.
About Wynnstay Group
Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.
