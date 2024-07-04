XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,264.08

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,264.08 ($15.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,452 ($18.37). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,452 ($18.37), with a volume of 17,070 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPP shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of XP Power from GBX 1,400 ($17.71) to GBX 1,950 ($24.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.46) target price on shares of XP Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £342.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3,226.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,388.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,264.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

