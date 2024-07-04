Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 550,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 607,611 shares.The stock last traded at $41.47 and had previously closed at $41.53.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBEF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,661,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,470 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,716,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,223,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,107,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,375,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.