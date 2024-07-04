Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Major Shareholder Aimee Katz Sells 8,240 Shares of Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $240,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,565,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,711,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aimee Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

On Friday, June 28th, Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $5,213,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,511,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,004,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.