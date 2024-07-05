10,050 Shares in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

LAAC stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $522.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

