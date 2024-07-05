118 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Purchased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,017.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.84, for a total transaction of $7,289,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,168 shares of company stock valued at $41,761,428. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,302.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,449.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,142.15. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $307.11 and a 1-year high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

