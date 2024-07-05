1,190 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Acquired by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000.
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance
BATS MTUM opened at $198.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.35.
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.
