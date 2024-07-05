12,224 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.