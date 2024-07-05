14,230 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -133.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

