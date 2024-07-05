15,632 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 584,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock worth $239,941,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 215.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

