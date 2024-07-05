1,728 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Foundation bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,812,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX stock opened at $254.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $260.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

