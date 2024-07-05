1,900 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Acquired by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $118,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
XMHQ stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.34. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
