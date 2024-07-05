200 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $927,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI opened at $148.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.40. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

