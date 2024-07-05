2,667 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,499 shares of company stock worth $7,866,511 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW opened at $91.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

