2,863 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $39,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $154.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $106.90 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.54 and a 200 day moving average of $144.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

