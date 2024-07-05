3,210 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,210 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,501,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $120,746,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Fortinet by 358.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,644,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,197 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,366,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 944,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3,383.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 720,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after buying an additional 700,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock remained flat at $60.73 on Friday. 215,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,967. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

