3,249 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,400,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,553,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,494,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,699 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.8 %

JCI opened at $66.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

