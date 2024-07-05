3,853 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,705,000 after acquiring an additional 278,726 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 238.3% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,228,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

