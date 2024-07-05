3i Group (LON:III) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,192 ($40.37) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,246 ($41.06). Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on III. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($35.61) to GBX 3,050 ($38.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

3i Group stock opened at GBX 3,030 ($38.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 658.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,965.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,677.67. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,843.50 ($23.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,180 ($40.22).

In related news, insider Alexandra Schaapveld purchased 7,100 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,821 ($35.68) per share, with a total value of £200,291 ($253,340.50). In other news, insider James Hatchley sold 5,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,931 ($37.07), for a total value of £150,741.33 ($190,667.00). Also, insider Alexandra Schaapveld acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,821 ($35.68) per share, with a total value of £200,291 ($253,340.50). Insiders purchased a total of 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $22,368,830 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

