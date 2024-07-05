40 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in ASML by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in ASML by 58.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 203.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Trading Up 2.2 %

ASML stock opened at $1,071.41 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,077.22. The firm has a market cap of $422.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $977.52 and its 200-day moving average is $915.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.