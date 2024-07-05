47,060 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by American National Bank & Trust Co. VA

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.8% of American National Bank & Trust Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 420.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $163.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

