4,814 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,759,000.

Shares of FJUL opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79. The company has a market cap of $680.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

