4,814 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2024

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJULFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,759,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FJUL opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79. The company has a market cap of $680.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July (BATS:FJUL)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.