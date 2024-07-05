4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Scott Bizily Sells 4,248 Shares

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $90,737.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,102.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $44,537.50.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $45,045.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Recommended Stories

