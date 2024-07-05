5,041 Shares in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Acquired by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SMIN stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.55. The company has a market cap of $995.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

