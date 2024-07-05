5,517 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,239,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 787,113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,124,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 770,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,154,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.02 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

