5,985 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by American National Bank & Trust Co. VA

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 300.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on D shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.