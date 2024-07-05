61 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,774,850,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,080,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,916.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,783.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,634.79. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,624.50 and a one year high of $4,040.00. The company has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

