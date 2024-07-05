6,108 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.
CSX Stock Performance
CSX stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
