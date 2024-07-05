6,247 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Purchased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.33. 233,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,324. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

